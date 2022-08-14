Cuca pins Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, after winning the Atltico

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca recalled Abel’s speech after the elimination of Galo in Libertadores and pinned

Coach Cuca pinned the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, after Atltico’s victory over Coritiba this Sunday (8/14), at Couto Pereira, in Curitiba. The coach from Paraná “vented” when asked about the words of the commander of Verdo after the elimination of Galo in Libertadores.

“When you’re winning, everything you do is perfect, beautiful, wonderful. If you go out to the dressing room at penalty kicks, listen to music and win, it becomes fashionable. What if you lost? When you fall six times in the same corner and win Cool. You remember Muralha, who fell six times and lost, what happened? When you have two players sent off, nothing happens, because the cool head. But it wasn’t cool head. They could have broken a player of ours”, he recalled.

“If defeat comes for them in this game, you were asking for the two sending-offs, the six blinds from the goalkeeper in the same corner, the coach who didn’t stay for the penalties, etc. But when you win, everything is perfect. Congratulations to Abel, congratulations to Palmeiras. Good luck. There, I said it!”, he added.

Cuca recalls interview after elimination

After the victory over Coxa, Cuca recalled the repercussion of his words after the elimination in front of Verdo. The Paraná coach once again justified the idea that “it was difficult for Atltico with an extra player”.

“I remember that I said: ‘It was difficult for us with an extra player’, and that was the keynote of the programs. we went out. When we had an extra player, he wasn’t even 60 meters tall. There were 40, 30 meters. They went there on the defensive line and, because they play at home, they have the acceptance of the fans. We didn’t find the spaces for that, because there was plenty in our team the defenders. Two more men, there was no game. There was very little, there was no ball”, he analyzed.

“Palmeiras is a reactive team, so it’s easier for Abel to put Dudu and Rony to run and score. When you have characteristics of other players, you can’t do that. My team wouldn’t be able to do that, because my team isn’t reactive. My proactive team, he proposes the game – something that Palmeiras usually doesn’t do. Palmeiras has the long ball, has the individual marking and plays in your mistake after the steal. There’s no game going out, playing”, added .