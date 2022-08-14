Digital ruler: Microsoft PowerToys win new tool to measure pixels on screen

PowerToys is Microsoft software for Windows 11 that allows you to integrate new functions into the system and an interesting update was announced today. As determined by Tecnoblog, the next version of the program will bring a tool called “Screen Ruler”, a kind of digital ruler that will allow you to measure pixels on the screen.

As we can see above, the Screen Ruler will allow the user to make measurements between elements displayed on the screen using the mouse. That way, designers and even home users will be able to take measurements of anything on their computer screen to create layouts and even artwork with this tool that will work in four ways:

The Screen Ruler should be a great addition to other PowerToys features like the Color Picker, Image Resizer, PowerRename and many other functions that are already available in the program.

Download Microsoft PowerToys from the link below:

It is worth mentioning that the Screen Ruler is still under development, but it should be released soon, as the developers claim that they are putting final touches on the tool to eliminate bugs.