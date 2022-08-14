‘Do you know how much money I have in the bank?’

At Neo Química Arena, Timão lost to Palmeiras and is experiencing a delicate moment in the season

Corinthians and palm trees made this Saturday the duel between the two first placed of the Brazilian championship in the 22nd round. And the alviverde team went to Neo Química Arena and defeated the home team by 1 to 0.

Palmeiras’ goal was scored in the 27th minute of the first half. Fágner missed a game reversal, gave the counterattack to the rival led by Dudu, Piquerez crossed and Roni ended up pushing against to the Corinthians goal.

With this result, the Palmeiras goes to 48 points and now it has an advantage of 9 for Corinthians, vice-leader of the championship, at the tip of the Brasileirão.

At the press conference after the match, coach Vitor Pereira was asked if he was afraid of being fired from Timão.

“You must be kidding me, man (laughs). You must be kidding with this question. Eum at this stage of life and career, being afraid of losing my job? You know how much money I have in the bank, buddy? I have a stabilized life, I’m at Corinthians and if I’m not here I’m at any other club and whenever I want”, replied the Portuguese.

9 points behind the leader Palmeiras in the Brasileirão, eliminated in the quarterfinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores and needing to reverse a 2-0 against in the first leg in the quarters of Brazil’s CupTimão is going through a difficult moment in the season.

In the last week, the portal UOL released a report saying that the Corinthians squad would not be satisfied with some of Pereira’s working methods.