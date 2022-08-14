‘Echo’: Vincent D’Onofrio appears as Wilson Fisk behind the scenes of the new Marvel series

Vincent D’Onofrio back like Wilson FiskThe Kingpin, in the series ‘echo‘, that Marvel is currently producing. And this time new photos from the set were shown.

echo‘ promises to tell the story of Maya Lopez (alaqua cox), also known as Echo, who needs to reconnect with the past to understand her roots and the meaning of family.

Remembering that ‘Echo’ premieres scheduled for 2023, and the marvel studios has already released the first official image, highlighting the titular character

Dara Resnike and Ken Kristensen, in ‘Demolisher’ and ‘The Avenger‘, are responsible for the script. Sydney Freelandin ‘Reservation Dogs’joins as director.

The recordings are taking place in Atlanta, where the main Marvel productions are filmed. Originally, the recordings would start in December of last year.

Written by Marion Dayre (‘Better Call Saul’), ‘echo‘ will explore the origins of Cox’s character and will be set after the events of ‘Archer hawk’.

