Elon Musk does not plan to compete in the console market

In an American podcast, the businessman spoke about Elden Ring once again

Elon Muskfamous billionaire, CEO of Tesla and gives SpaceX, mentioned more than once being a fan of games. On a podcast American known as “full send”, when asked directly if he considers being part of the console market (competing with big names, such as Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony), Musk was simple and to the point in his response: “no”.

(Follow the video from 2:22:00 to go straight to the mentioned topic)

By developing his point of view a little more, the entrepreneur adds that “consoles, at this point, are basically all PCs.” He concluded by saying that “not sure if there is any value to be offered in this market”, known for being highly competitive. When asked if he was playing something, Musk mentioned it again. Elden Ringone of this year’s most acclaimed titles, released by FromSoftware for platforms from old and current generationas well as to PRAÇA.

Elden Ring is Elon Musk’s favorite game

A few months ago, Elon Musk shared on his twitter a little about the affection he feels for the game, and he even said that “it is the most beautiful art” that you have already seen:

Rumors about his possible interest in the world of games go beyond his passion for Elden Ring. Recently, it was reported that the Tesla cars would be able to run the games of the Steam soon. models with AMD SoC, based on Zen+ architecture and RDNA 2 graphics able to run some specific games. The billionaire confirmed that Steam integration is moving forward, and that a demo will likely be available not too long.

What is your opinion on the matter? Share your point of view on this matter and follow our social media!

Elon Musk Says Elden Ring Is “The Most Beautiful of Arts” He’s Ever Seen

Richest Man in the World Plays “Big Wizard”



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: YouTube channel / FULL SEND PODCAST, yoopply.com