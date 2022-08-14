Embrapa discusses project to insert agricultural research into the metaverse

The managers of Embrapa Environmentmet on August 3 with the president of the Innovation Hub of the Interior of São Paulo, Daniel Pellegrini, to discuss the possible use of the metaverse in a partnership project between the institutions.

The main objective of the idea is to insert agricultural research into the environment of this technology.

What is the metaverse?

Basically, the metaverse is a concept that mixes augmented reality, virtual reality and immersive environments. It is an experience in a virtual space, but with real life influences.

A huge opportunity for the agricultural sector, which is already articulated to use the technology in auctions, farms and crop simulators.

How can agriculture help?

Paula Packer, general manager of Embrapa Environmentexplains that soon this movement around technology will allow the development of innovative solutions for the productive sector. They will be able to test and try assets at different levels of technology maturity.

Packer also emphasizes that, considering the whole scenario, this is an opportune moment to move forward in the discussion of the enormous potential of this new reality. “There are a multitude of applications, some even unknown, but we initially recognized the great potential to increase distance capabilities, for example,” he said.

According to Daniel Pellegrini, president of Embrapa’s Innovation Hub, the various resources present in this environment make it possible to carry out training much more immersive.

According to him, tests and evaluations of new technologies can be tried in this environment with a proximity to the real never imagined, a fact that should contribute to accelerate research and development processes.

“Imagine that technicians, researchers, partners can be in the same environment, as if it were a face-to-face meeting room and leave it, still in the metaverse environment to test or validate discussed theories and projects, in a virtual world simulation environment” , he projects.

Metaverse has great potential

Second, Janaína Tanure, head of Technology Transfer at Embrapa Environment, the idea is to build a metaverse dedicated to agriculture. The concept is being matured and materialized in internal discussions, with the arrival of strategic partners capable of making this idea a reality.

“Creating a metaverse on the agricultural theme will not be an end in itself, but a means to explore the potential that this immersive and interactive environment can provide and add value to our mission. The metaverse has the potential to revolutionize the way people can experience and know the rural environment, through realistic experiences where the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds become blurred”, he said.

Tanure also states that he uses as a guiding element of this project, the dissemination of knowledge about sustainable, innovative and science-based agriculture.

first test

In this way, the Head of Research and Development, Cristiano Menezes, highlighted that the idea is to start the project with native stingless bees. D

and according to Menezes, the new tool will help in training and create differentiated experiences for users.

“The demand for this theme has grown a lot, so we chose bees as a pilot. We already offer online courses and educational videos, but the metaverse will offer a much more real and effective experience than we know today. It is worth noting that this is just the beginning. Technology will open up a universe of possibilities that we still don’t know about.”