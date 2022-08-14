Behind-the-scenes photos from Oppenheimer show Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy filming in a new location. However, these two big-name stars are just a small part of this impressive cast that has Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy are seen on set of Oppenheimer

The list even includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Bennie Safdie and more. Above all, as Christopher Nolan is directing, it’s no surprise all the mystery surrounding the film. However, this time we have some photos that might give fans a taste.

In the images, Murphy and Blunt can be seen filming exteriors at the film’s filming location in New Jersey. Plus, we even have a photo that shows Nolan working behind the scenes.

Check out the photos:

Oppenheimer film history:

The plot revolves around the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer was put in charge of the top-secret Manhattan Project and sent to Los Alamos, New Mexico.

To be able to oversee the world-changing operation. However, it is unclear how exactly Nolan will approach this particular piece of pivotal 20th century history.

Check out the movie teaser:

