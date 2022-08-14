Ex-Grey’s Anatomy does not rule out return in spin-off: ‘Who knows?’

One of the most beloved actors in the Grey’s Anatomy cast, Jesse Williams left the attraction in 2021 after 12 years playing the hunky Jackson Avery. Since he announced his departure from the medical drama, the 41-year-old actor has only returned for cameos.

At the time, Williams justified the decision by saying that Avery’s departure from the plot made more sense for the character’s journey. In the series, he decides to take charge of his family’s foundation and moves to Boston with his daughter and ex-wife April (Sarah Drew).

Although he does not regret his choice to leave the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, the actor has not ruled out the idea of ​​returning to live the character to star in a possible spin-off centered on Jackson and Avery. This is the will of a portion of the public that has been orphaned since the couple left the regular cast of the attraction.

“Do you swear? Look, I think there would be a good audience for this[spin-off[Whoknows?NowI’mthevillainofabigsuperherofranchisesoIdon’tknowifI’llhavetimeinmyscheduleforthat”jokedthestarinaninterviewwiththewebsiteDigitalSpytopromotehisnewmovieSecretHeadquartersfromParamount+[spin-off[Quemsabe?Agoraeusouovilãodeumagrandefranquiadesuper-heróientãoeunãoseisevoutertemponaminhaagendaparaisso”brincouoastroementrevistaaositeDigitalSpyparadivulgaroseunovofilmeSecretHeadquartersdoParamount+

There is nothing official about the production of a new Grey’s Anatomy spin-off. Williams and Sarah’s last appearance was in the season 18 finale, in which fans learned that Avery and April resumed their relationship after they moved to Boston.

Set to premiere in October of this year in the US, season 19 should be an important transition point for Grey’s Anatomy. Ellen Pompeo will step away from the series and will only participate in eight of the 20 to 23 episodes that will be produced. She will, however, continue as the show’s narrator and executive producer.

To make up for the absence of the eternal Meredith Grey, showrunner Krista Vernoff has chosen five new residents to join the main cast of the attraction: they are Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd), Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) and Daniel “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.).

See below for the first photo of the new cast members of Grey’s Anatomy: