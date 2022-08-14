Explosion at fireworks depot leaves two dead, dozens injured in Armenia | World

An explosion at a fireworks depot left two dead and at least 60 injured in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on Sunday (14), according to the country’s authorities.
“According to preliminary data, an explosion caused a fire. There are victims,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement, according to the France-Presse news agency.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fireworks to detonate.
Smoke formed after explosions at a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in Yerevan, Armenia, on August 14, 2022.
In videos and photos circulating on the internet, a thick column of black smoke is seen rising into the sky. In a video, various detonations can be heard, such as the crackle of fireworks.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 10 fire trucks were dispatched and reinforcements were on the way.
Armenia, a small Caucasian country of about three million people, has been through a difficult period since the 2020 war against neighboring Azerbaijan, which ended in bitter defeat and a major political crisis.
