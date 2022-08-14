Eyebrow transplant threatens micropigmentation reign

Cara Delevingne (Photo Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

If you weren’t born with the privileged genetics of celebrities like Ana Paula Arósio and Cara Delevingne, or bought the return of the fine design that marked the 1990s, you need to know more about the eyebrow transplant. This procedure, which consists of removing follicles from the scalp and grafting them to the area above the eyes, is starting to conquer the celebs (isn’t it Chrissy Teigen?) and could be the next big beauty craze.

Despite the similarity with hair transplantation, eyebrow transplantation requires more precision and, consequently, time. This is because, if the follicles are not positioned correctly, they will grow in the opposite direction to the existing hair and/or have a lot of difference in spacing between them. Result? An unnatural look.

In fact, the naturalness is the great asset of this technique. “THE micropigmentation it can look good from afar, but nothing compares to the look and feel of real hair”, pointed out plastic surgeon Jason Diamond in an interview with the website Bustle. Another pro is the fact that the intervention is permanent. although the eyebrows cannot be left untrimmed, since the implanted strands will grow like hair.

Returning to the procedure itself, everything is done under local anesthesia and in one or two days the patient is fully recovered. On the other hand, the difference is usually seen three or four months later and the result actually takes six months to a year to appear. “It is worth remembering that the transplant is also recommended for those who have a good amount of hair, but want to change the shape of the eyebrows. Therefore, it is important to choose a professional who also has experience in plastic surgery and in harmonizing the features of the face”, highlighted Jason.