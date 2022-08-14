Fagner’s wife asks fans to stop threatening her son

Credit: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians

On Saturday night (13), Palmeiras beat Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena by a score of 1 to 0. With this result, Verdão opened a 7-point advantage over Timão, in second place, which could be overtaken by Fluminense this Saturday. round.

Dissatisfied with the result, after the game Corinthians fans made a big demonstration at the exit of the stadium.

One of the main targets of the fans after the setback to rival was the side Fagner. Corinthians took over social media criticizing the player’s latest performances.

Fágner ONCE AGAIN screwed up in Derby and gave the guys victory. Take the ass in morals. We played a game that we deserved to win. — We are Corinthians (@SCCPoTimedoPovo) August 13, 2022

If the criticisms made to the athlete were not enough, his son, Henrique Lemos, 11, also received negative messages on his social networks. His mother, Bárbara Lemos, asked them to stop sending messages related to the game to the couple’s son.

“And once again, as Henrique’s mother, I come here to politely ask you to stop texting the Henrique cursing, sending a message about today’s game. The messages we receive are absurd. Peace and more love please.”

Henrique, who many also call “Faguininho”, is an under-12 athlete at the club and also asked them to stop threatening and cursing him.

“I, Henry, speaking. Really sad, I receive threats again and receive curses when I didn’t even play. Mistakes happen, only those who try make mistakes. And another, it’s sad to open the direct to talk to friends, and see several threats and curses. Finally, reflect!”

Corinthians returns to the field next Wednesday against Atlético-GO, in a clash valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The alvinegro needs to reverse a score from 2 to 0 to advance to the next phase.