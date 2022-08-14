Fagner’s wife asks for an end to hate messages on her son’s social network; see post

Anonymous threats reappeared on the social networks of family members of Corinthians players. This time the victim was Henrique, Fagner’s son, who received offensive messages after Timão’s defeat to Palmeiras, this Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship.

The case was registered by Barbara Lemos, the side’s wife and Henrique’s mother, on the boy’s Instagram account. There, she showed her indignation with what she read and what her 12-year-old son was subjected to.

“And once again, as Henrique’s mother, I come here to politely ask you to stop texting Henrique cursing, sending a message about today’s game. The messages we receive are absurd. Peace and more love, please. Barbara Lemos!”, wrote Fagner’s wife on her son’s social network. – see the post below.

Henrique also took the opportunity to show his annoyance with what had happened. The boy, through Instagram stories, spoke again about the offenses received and even asked them to reflect on the case.

“I, Henrique, speaking, really sad. I receive threats and curses when I didn’t even play. Mistakes happen and only those who try make mistakes. It’s sad to open direct to talk to friends and see several threats and curses. Anyway, reflect!”, the boy vented.

Against Palmeiras, Fagner was listed among the Corinthians reserves and was activated by Vítor Pereira only in the complementary stage. The player came on in the 14th minute after Rafael Ramos felt muscle pain and asked to be substituted.

See the publications

Disclosure / Instagram

See more at: Fagner.