Fashion trends that never die

“In team that is winning does not move”. The football maxim is perfectly applicable to the world of fashion. With one difference, perhaps: here, the timeless classics reinvent themselves, gain new references, models and information and, thus, are perpetuated in societies, cultures and time. We list here some trends that never die and, on the contrary, gain more and more strength.

mullets

In Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie’s alter egoin 1972, to model Ella Emhoff (stepdaughter of Kamala Harris) on the Proenza Schouler catwalk in 2021. Or from Patti Smith in the eighties to Lil Nas X, Barbie Ferreira or Gigi Hadid in 2022, the mullet, this cut that consists of a short fringe, even shorter sides and volume and length in the back of the hair, does not die. The style that embodies the saying “business in the front, party in the back” has become a symbol of the community. queer between the 1970s and 1980s and, since then, she has appeared in fashion shows and editorials over the years (the actress Scarlett Johansson caused frisson when viewing the cut in 2003, for example). This year, the cut that serves to express from a mere aesthetic issue to political, music, fashion or identity claims has gained more space thanks to the TikTokwhere the #oneminutemullet challenge (mullet in a minute), in which users cut their own hair with a simple gesture and (almost always) kitchen scissors, has already accumulated more than 140 million views.

With an origin that dates back to Egypt and Greece, where it was used by warriors – the cut somewhat resembles a helmet –, who took advantage of the visibility provided by the short fringe and the protection from the sun on the nape and neck given by the longer locks. , O mullet was coined by the Beastie Boys in 1994, with the song Mullet Head. This year, the Pinterest included the trend as one of the most interesting among Gen Z and searches for the term on the platform increased by 190% compared to 2021.

tie dye

He was the first trend of the quarantine caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and reached the couture catwalks. Over the years, the tie dye it always reappeared in fashion shows and in the fashion seen on the streets and, since 2020, it seems to have consolidated itself as a timeless trend. With origins dating back to traditional color dyeing techniques used for centuries in countries such as India, Japan, Indonesia and Peru, the style has become mainstream thanks to the hippie movement in the sixties and seventies, as a symbol of joy, fun and love. Literally meaning “twist and dye”, the potential do it yourself of tie dye it was one of the reasons that made him gain strength in confinement, in addition to the message of hope associated with the organic and colorful patterns of the prints. It didn’t take long for the catwalks to decide to incorporate once and for all the uniqueness of this design organic: Dior and Givenchy have included the technique in their haute couture collections, and names like Stella McCartney and Proenza Schouler have shown that tie dye has been a huge inspiration in their shows, from stripes ombre in more neutral tones to explosions of color.

little black dress

The little black dress (the famous little black dress) may have been introduced to the fashion world by Coco Chanelbut was Audrey Hepburn who immortalized the piece with the Givenchy model used by the actress in the opening scene of luxury doll. From haute couture to the department collections that enchanted stars such as Beyonce (in 2014, she wore a short sequined model from Topshop at an event), the piece that can be represented in different cuts, lengths, fits and textures goes well from movie screens and fashion catwalks to the street style. And it is precisely this versatility that makes the little black dress (or dress) an eternal piece. No wonder the velvet minidress worn by Princess Diana in 1994 is one of her looks most remembered to this day. This year, the timeless trend was the choice of several celebrities, such as Izabel Goulart, Stella Maxwell or Bella Hadid, in the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

tailoring street style

A classic of the universe fashionista, tailoring has always gained reinterpretations and versions. In the 1990s, thanks to names like Alexander McQueen and Martin Margiela, the glam of fine fabrics and well-marked straight cuts began to mix with the fashion information that comes from the streets, whether it was jeans or logomania. Today, this touch of modernity has officially taken tailoring out of the offices and, with models ranging from oversized to the waist, it has become an essential trend on the streets of New York, Paris or São Paulo.

Red lipstick

It was not just the end of the mandatory use of masks in many public spaces that made red lips appear more and more on catwalks, advertising campaigns and social networks. A make-up classic that, thanks to divas like Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, became synonymous with power and sensuality, red lipstick has always been historically associated with moments of social crisis: In World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill considered the item a “basic necessities good”, arguing that its use “raised the morale of the population”. In pandemic times, the product claimed, once again, its aesthetic and psychological potential, gaining reinterpretations, from new shades to different ways of using it, such as in the painting of a single lip or with diffuse application.