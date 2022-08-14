Father’s Day: movies to marathon with your big daddy!

To celebrate Father’s Day, how about doing a special program with your best friend? If you think of something homemade, a nice tip is to watch movies that show the importance of parents in their children’s lives.

We’ve separated some themes that will help you enjoy the day next to big daddy. “The Father of the Bride”, “Fatherhood” and “The Pursuit of Happiness” are some examples of films that match the vibe of the day.

In this sense, with the emotion of the date, it will be an incredible moment to enjoy next to your “old” favorite.

Check out the best movies:

Father of the Bride (1991)

George Banks (Steve Martin) has the perfect life – a successful athletic shoe company, a beautiful home in San Marino, California, and a loving family. So when his daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams) returns home from a study abroad program in Rome, he couldn’t be happier to have her home. But to her complete shock (and dismay), Annie shares some great news – she’s engaged. As wedding preparations begin immediately, George is given a crash course in learning to let go and accept that his little girl has grown up.

Fatherhood (2021)

Based on a true story, Matthew Logelin (Kevin Hart) suddenly becomes a single father after the tragic death of his wife, the day after the birth of their daughter Maddy (Melody Hurd). The film chronicles Matthew’s hopes, fears and worries as Maddy grows up and he juggles parenthood and all that comes with it, all on his own.

Looking for happiness

In this true-to-life drama, Chris Gardner (Will Smith), a San Francisco salesman, is struggling to make ends meet and eventually he and his son (Jaden Smith) are evicted from their apartment. His wife has left them and Chris has nowhere to go, leading them to sleep in homeless shelters and subway stations. He ends up meeting a partner at one of the city’s top brokerages and lands an unpaid internship at the firm, competing with 20 others for a full-time position. But nothing can stand in the way of this father and his mission to start a new life for his family.

Three Times Love (2008)

Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds) is in the midst of a divorce from his wife. When his daughter Maya (Abigail Breslin) asks about how and when they met, Will decides to tell her the love stories of her three serious relationships in her life, and have her guess which woman is his mother.