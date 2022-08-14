Felipão minimizes rout before Athletico’s decision against Flamengo: “No scorched earth” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari lamented the rout suffered by Athletico by 5-0 against Flamengo at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, but he doesn’t want “scorched earth”.

Hurricane held Fla in the first half, but conceded five goals in the final stage – four of them from a corner and overhead ball. Fabrício Bruno (2x), Ayrton Lucas, Lázaro and Pedro scored Mengo’s goals.

With the setback, the team from Rio de Janeiro jumped to vice-leadership and overtook the team from Paraná. Athletico dropped to fifth and left the G-4. (See table)

It won’t be scorched earth, but it’s an outcome that we have to think about a little more. See what good we can bring to the ranking game. — Felipão, in a press conference

The teams will meet again on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The game is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Hurricane and Fla drew goalless at Maracana. Whoever passes takes the winner of América-MG and São Paulo.

For Felipão, the technical commission needs to work with the cast for the rout to have no effect on this decision. The coach even pointed out that this afternoon’s initial formation was reserve and that another team will enter the field in the middle of the week.

It can have a psychological effect, with a shaken team. We have to think that it is a different game, at home and with other athletes. Let’s try not to be disturbing. — Felipe

This was only Felipão’s fourth defeat in charge of Athletico. In 27 games, there were 16 wins and seven draws.

Under his command, Hurricane qualified for the semifinals of Libertadores, with Palmeiras as opponents, and is still alive in the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão.

