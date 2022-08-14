Film of the Afternoon Session on Tuesday (05/07): Maria Do Caritó

THE Globe shows the romantic comedy No Reservations at Afternoon session of this Tuesday, the 05/07that 3:20 pm (Brasilia time).

Click here and press the button “Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

On the eve of her 50th birthday, Maria do Caritó lives in a small town in the Northeast amidst sympathies so that she can finally get married. Promised to São Djalminha as soon as she was born, due to a difficult birth, she never found a real mate. However, her hopes resurface with the arrival of a circus, as a fortune teller told her that her suitor would be an outsider. No Reservations Original Title: No Reservations Country of Origin: American Year of Production: 2007 Director: Scott Hicks Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones Class: Romantic comedy

You can check out this story at Sessão da Tarde, right after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, from 3:20 pm on Globo.