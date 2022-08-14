Film of the Afternoon Session on Tuesday (05/07): Maria Do Caritó

Admin 11 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views


Film of the Tuesday Afternoon Session (07/05): Maria Do Caritó (Image: Disclosure)

THE Globe shows the romantic comedy No Reservations at Afternoon session of this Tuesday, the 05/07that 3:20 pm (Brasilia time).

Click here and press the button “Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

On the eve of her 50th birthday, Maria do Caritó lives in a small town in the Northeast amidst sympathies so that she can finally get married.

Promised to São Djalminha as soon as she was born, due to a difficult birth, she never found a real mate. However, her hopes resurface with the arrival of a circus, as a fortune teller told her that her suitor would be an outsider.

No Reservations

Original Title: No Reservations

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily

Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Class: Romantic comedy

You can check out this story at Sessão da Tarde, right after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, from 3:20 pm on Globo.

From the NewsroomFrom the Newsroom

THE RD1 writing is made up of specialists when it comes to TV audience, soap operas, celebrities and TV news. It has journalists who have been a reference for more than 10 years in the repercussion of television subjects, referenced and recognized by celebrities, professionals in the field and the public. It collects and publishes dozens of news daily consumed by millions of people weekly. Meet the team.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘You write about what you know’, says Lisa Kudrow about lack of diversity on ‘Friends’ – Emais

Lisa Kudrow played the character Phoebe in all ten seasons of ‘Friends’, which ran from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved