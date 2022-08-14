Find out which Brazilian actors have lived or were almost DC heroes

In addition to Bruna Marquezine, other Brazilian actors have been or almost were superheroes and DC characters.

In addition to Brazilians who have lived or are currently living as dcnaut characters, we have had some other actors from Brazil who were almost DC heroes and heroines in the past.

Check out which Brazilian stars who played/played or almost played DC characters in live-action or animation adaptations:

Rodrigo Santoro

Actor Rodrigo Santoro has already revealed in an interview with the website Omelete that he was approached to play Aquaman in a Justice League movie. He said that the feature was not released, implying that it may have been the Justice League Mortala feature canceled by DC in the 2000s.

In production, which would have George Miller (Mad Max) in the direction, Aquaman would be played by the Chilean actor Santiago Cabrera.

Alice Braga

Actress Alice Braga played the guerrilla and heroine Sol Soria last year in the feature The Suicide Squadin James Gunn.

Morena Baccarin

Actress Morena Baccarin voiced superheroine Black Canary in the animated series Justice League Unlimited and the interactive artificial consciousness Gideon (Time Vault) in the series The Flash.

Morena still played the coroner Leslie Thompkins (pictured above) in the series gotham.

Isis Valverde

Actress Isis Valverde auditioned to be the movie’s Supergirl The Flashhowever, the Brazilian was unable to carry out the final tests of the paper in the United Kingdom due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bruna Marquezine

Actress Bruna Marquezine also auditioned for the role of Supergirl in The Flash. According to her, Marquezine was in second place to be the Supergirl of the DCEU, behind only the chosen one. Sasha Calle.

Marquezine even took a chemistry test with the actor Ezra Miller, the Flash. However, the actress was another one who was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and was unable to perform the final test ad Supergirl in Queen’s Land.

Later, Bruna Marquezine auditioned to be the character Jenny in Blue Bee and ended up being chosen this time for the role.

We hope that more Brazilians play or that they at least have the chance to audition for DC characters and heroes in the coming years.

Blue Beetlewith Marquezine, is scheduled for release on August 17, 2023 in American cinemas.

follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about dcnauts news.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast: