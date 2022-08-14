Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

With a great display by the alternative team, Flamengo massacred Athletico, who also had reserves during the 90 minutes, but built their 5-0 rout only in the second half, this afternoon (14). Fabrício Bruno, twice, Ayrton Lucas, Lázaro and Pedro scored the goals of the duel at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The triumph leaves Mengo with 39 points, provisionally in second place in the tournament. The team hopes for a defeat by Fluminense soon against Internacional to finish the round in this position. The Hurricane was overtaken by the rival and dropped to fifth place, with 37 points.

Goalkeeper Anderson shone in the first stage and prevented Mengão from opening the scoring. However, in the second, the home team took off and scored four of the five goals identically. Marinho took a corner from the right and Fabrício Bruno climbed higher than everyone else to head into the back of the net on two occasions, at 10′ and at 13′. Lázaro also took advantage of the opponent’s defensive failure to leave his own at 27′. Pedro still left his in injury time, this time with Arrascaeta’s charge. Ayrton Lucas was the only one who swung the nets, kicking, after Matheuzinho dribbled the goalkeeper and fell, leaving the side with an open goal, at 17′.

Who did well: Fabricio Bruno and Cebolinha

The defender scored his first two goals with the Flamengo shirt, showing excellent impetus and positioning in corners. Cebolinha also deserves to be highlighted, as it takes a lot of advantage against the individual marking and undoes the opposing marking.

Who was bad: Rômulo and Vitor Bueno

Acting out of place on the right side of the attack, Rômulo was unable to help with Hurricane’s offensive production. The main person in charge to help in the creation, Vitor Bueno also created nothing while he was in the field.

Flamengo’s performance: Team has no reservations

Mengão’s alternative team has great names and, on the field, showed once again that the name ‘reserve’ does not fit very well. The team imposed itself, triangulated well in the attack, pressured the opponent and showed a good pattern.

Athletico performance: Play only in the second half

With a heavily modified team with an eye on the Copa do Brasil game in the middle of the week, Hurricane did absolutely nothing in the first 45 minutes of the duel. After the break, he even sketched some reaction in the first minutes of the final stage, but he was quickly dominated by Flamengo again, who scored three goals from the air, all in a corner from the right. The goalkeeper Anderson had a great first half, however, the rout erases his performance.

match chronology

The first half was completely dominated by the home team, who had 12 shots against none of the visitors. Anderson, Athletico’s goalkeeper, was largely responsible for the equality on the scoreboard, with four good saves.

With just one minute, Ayrton Lucas has already tested the defender. Cebolinha tried with a header, at 13′. Marino had two good chances. In the first, he passed the marker and hit hard, at 22 ‘, but the archer flattened and the defender pushed away in the sequence. The second, at 42’, went down to head Diego’s cross, but Anderson managed to deflect and make the ball hit the crossbar.

After the break, Hurricane finally went on the attack and had a foul near the penalty area with Rômulo, at 4′. However, Flamengo quickly regained control of the match and scored twice with Fabrício Bruno in the three-minute break, between 10′ and 13′.

The two goals were virtually identical. Marinho took the corner from the right and the defender, who had never scored with a red-black shirt, climbed higher than everyone else to swing the net. The second corner kick came after another great save by Anderson, who flattened Cebolinha’s kick.

The advantage didn’t take away the impetus of Fla, which expanded in the 17′, with Ayrton Lucas. Cebolinha released Matheuzinho, who dribbled the goalkeeper and fell in the sequence, asking for a penalty. Smart, Ayrton Lucas followed the play and only touched the ball to the open goal, expanding in Maraca.

In another corner taken by Marinho from the right, the defender of Hurricane dozed off and, this time, Lázaro went up alone to score the fourth goal. The goal is very similar to the two by Fabrício Bruno. Finally, when Marinho had already been substituted, Arrascaeta took the corner and Pedro sent it to the goal to score the fifth, already in injury time.

bleeding onion

Cebolinha cuts his face in Flamengo’s game against Athletico, for the Brasileirão Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

The striker Everton Cebolinha took the worst in the encounter of heads with Orejuela, with just 13 minutes of the first half. The player began to bleed and needed medical attention to put on a bandage and stop the bleeding. Orejuela was also treated, even without further damage, and the two remained on the field.

Uniform debut

Today’s match was also the first of Fla’s new third kit. The red model has irregular black stripes, a reference to the waves made by the crowd.

next games

The two clubs will face each other again on Wednesday (17), at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. As they tied in the first leg, whoever wins advances and, in case of a new tie, the classified will be known in the penalties.

For the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, the two teams enter the field only on the other Sunday (21). At 16:00, cariocas visit Palmeiras. Later, at 18:00, it’s time for the people of Paraná to receive the América-MG.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 5 x 0 ATHLETICO-PR

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 22nd round

Date: July 14, 2022, Saturday

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

goals: Fabrício Bruno, at 10’/2nd and at 13’/2nd (FLA); Ayrton Lucas, at 17’/2nd (FLA); Lázaro, at 26’/2nd (FLA); Pedro, at 46’/2nd (FLA)

Yellow cards: Pablo, Hugo, Thiago Maia (FL), Vitor Roque, Alex Santana (ATH)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego (Arrascaeta), Thiago Maia and Victor Hugo (Vidal); Marinho (Gabigol), Everton Cebolinha (Pedro) and Lázaro (Vitinho). Technician: Dorival Junior.

ATHLETICO-PR: Anderson; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe. Nico and Pedrinho (Abner); Erick, Alex Santana (Matheus Fernandes) and Vitor Bueno (Léo Cittadini); Vitinho, Rômulo (Canobbio) and Vitor Roque. Technician: Felipe.