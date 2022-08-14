Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Brasileirão clash

Flamengo and Atletico-PR face each other in a duel valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão Serie A. The clash between red and blacks will be lively, due to the euphoria with the classifications for the semifinals of the Libertadores.

Coach Dorival Júnior should spare most of the holders, with the exception of Santos and Thiago Maia. The midfielder received the third yellow card and is out of the second match of the Copa do Brasil. With this, the player will not be spared and will start among the holders.

After eliminating Estudiantes (ARG), Hurricane returns to Rio de Janeiro excited in search of a positive result.

>>> Subscribe to the Premiere on Prime Video and follow all the emotions of your club in the Brasileirão<<<

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X ATHLETICO-PR

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: 08/14/2022, at 16:00

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Where to watch: Globe and in Real Time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

+ See the classification of Serie A of the Brasileirão

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno (David Luiz), Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego Ribas and Victor Hugo; Everton Chives, Marinho and Lazarus.

Suspended: –

hanging: Hugo Souza, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Matheuzinho

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury), Diego Alves (muscle strengthening) and Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery)

ATHLETICO-PR (Coach: Felipão)

Benedict; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nicolás Hernández and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana and Vitor Bueno; Vitor Roque, Rômulo and Vitinho.

Suspended: –

hanging: Pedrinho, Léo Cittadini, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique, Vitor Bueno, Matheus Fernandes, Nicolás Hernández and Bento

Embezzlement: Marlos, Marcelo Cirino, Christian, Kawan, Julimar and Reinaldo (injured)