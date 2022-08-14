FN ACTIONS: Philipe Sampaio and Daniel Borges are in debt in a draw between Botafogo and Atlético-GO

FERNÁNDEZ KITTEN: 6.5
Made good saves during the game
DANIEL BORGES: 4.0
Action to forget. Wrong almost everything technically
PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 3.0
Left the team in hand with child expulsion
VICTOR COSTS: 6.5
He played a good game, firm and safe, despite some mistakes
MARÇAL: 6.5
He did well on the left side, scored and gave the option
TCHE TCHE: 6.0
He was lucid with the ball at his feet and combative without it.
LUÍS OYAMA: 4.5
Positive the initiative to try to play and move around a lot. But technically it owed
EDWARD: 5.5
It has quality, but lacked more physical imposition in the game
VICTOR SA: 5.0
Out of rhythm, he came back trying, but failing a lot. just hit a few
JEFFINHO: 6.5
It was the most dangerous in the alvinegro attack. He didn’t take more risks in the first half. Almost scored a goal
MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.5
Too much time on the field, little effective result. Can’t hold the ball. a dangerous kick
LUIS HENRIQUE: 5.5
It feels heavy and out of rhythm. Fulfilled tactical role of defending, but did not attack well
ERISON: 6.5
It is much more useful to the team, fighting, arranging, spaces and holding the ball in front.
ADRYELSON: 6.5
He started the game well, with important tackles
LUÍS CASTRO: 4.0
One more game to forget. Your team has no combo plays on offense, builds without speed, and is exposed defensively. It might even have lost. took a while to move