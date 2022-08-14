Gamora, Tony Stark or Thor: Who had the worst father in the MCU?

Father’s Day, this Sunday (14th), is cause for celebration. But not everyone celebrates the date, which is the case of some heroes of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). After suffering at the hands of relatives, Gamora (Zoë Saldaña), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) prefer to forget their families.

Despite their powers and heroism, the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers had a far from easy childhood. While Gamora dealt with a genocide, Thor suffered from his father’s constant lies. Iron Man, on the other hand, felt the patriarch’s absence almost every day.

So, to honor the annual day of the patriarchs, the Tangerine prepared a list of the worst parents in the MCU. Who knows, maybe you start to value yours more?

Thanos (Josh Brolin)

Gamora’s adoptive father Thanos (Josh Brolin) is the worst individual on the list. After invading a passive planet, the Mad Titan wiped out half the population, like the mother of Zoë Saldaña’s character. In a small moment of compassion, he decided to take the young woman with him to train her as his own daughter.

Since then, Gamora has harbored negative thoughts against the villain in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). For decades, the heroine watched her father kill thousands across the galaxy. At her first opportunity, she managed to escape Thanos’ clutches and joined Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) team.

Howard Stark (John Slattery)

The relationship between Tony (Downey Jr.) and Howard Stark (John Slattery) has been explored for over a decade in the MCU. In Iron Man (2008), the studio showed the weight of the patriarch’s legacy on the billionaire hero’s shoulders.

However, in the movie Captain America: Civil War (2016), the businessman behind Iron Man revealed how much the trauma caused by his father had affected him. Tony spent millions of dollars to recreate memories. That way, the character could spend more time with Howard, which he didn’t do in his childhood or adolescence.

Odin (Anthony Hopkins)

Inspired by the god of Norse mythology, Odin (Anthony Hopkins) might not have been a bad father to Thor. However, her other children — Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — must disagree with that statement.

Adopted by Odin and Frigga (Rene Russo), Loki has always been treated differently from his father. The God of Mischief suffered from the overbearing judgment, which influenced him for the rest of his life. Also, the king of Asgard imprisoned his first daughter Hela for centuries. Can he surpass Thanos as a bad example of a father?

Ego (Kurt Russell)

Gamora isn’t the only Guardians of the Galaxy member with a terrible father. On this list, Ego (Kurt Russell) is the most selfish being. Your name already gives, right? The Celestial had a frightening view of the universe. He wanted to be on all the planets at the same time with his extensions.

However, the power of the cosmic being was not enough to complete its mission. So Peter Quill’s (Pratt) father needed another Celestial. And what was the solution? Ego traveled the galaxy impregnating different women in order to gain a powerful son. Poor Star-Lord!

Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung)

For decades, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) has been the keeper of the Ten Rings. With the special artifact, he killed, conquered an empire and broke the law. And because of that, the villain was not accepted in the magical land better known as Tao Lao. The decision prevented Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) family from living harmoniously there.

Enraged, Shang-Chi’s father decided to continue his life outside of Tao Lao with his children and his wife. But things got even more complicated. After the matriarch’s death, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) was completely ignored by Tony Leung’s character. The hero played by Simu Liu received an order to kill in his first mission. Which led the new owner of the Ten Rings to flee to San Francisco, in the United States.

In your opinion, which of the MCU heroes had the worst father?