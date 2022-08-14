Gasoline has a positive debut at Cruzeiro and values ​​a draw with Chape

photo: Publicity/Cruise Wesley Gasolina, 22, made his debut for Cruzeiro against Chapecoense

Right-back Wesley Gasolina, 22, had a positive debut at Cruzeiro in a draw with Chapecoense this Saturday (13/8), at Man Garrincha, in Brasilia. After the match, the youngster valued the result.

Gasoline was activated at halftime of the duel, in the place of Matheus Bidu, when Cruzeiro was still losing 1-0 to Chape. With good starts and crosses on the right side, the winger helped the team to create offensive volume and equalize in the 3rd minute, with a goal from Lucas Oliveira from a corner.

In an interview given after the tie, Gasolina positively evaluated the debut. The young man, however, stressed that he is still “a little out of rhythm”.

“Very happy to have made my debut with the Cruzeiro shirt. Today, I made a good debut, but I’m still a little out of rhythm. Game by game, I pick up rhythm”, he evaluated.

Afterwards, Gasolina praised Raposa’s performance in the second stage. The winger believes that the Minas Gerais team could have won, but celebrated the draw.

“The team played very well in the second half. I think we could have won, but the draw is very good and the important thing is to take that little point home,” he said.

Hired from Juventus, from Italy, the 22-year-old right-back will stay at Toca da Raposa II until the end of 2024. supersports found that, to settle with the youngster permanently, Cruzeiro had to pay around R$2 million to the Italian club for 50% of the player’s economic rights.