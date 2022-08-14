Goalkeeper do Náutico almost scores in the 50th minute of the 2nd time, but stops in a rival’s miracle and praises: “Impressive” | football

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Náutico, was close to becoming a hero on Saturday night. In the 50th minute of the second half, with Timbu losing by 1 to 0 to Guarani, in the Golden Earring of the Princess, for Série B, he went to the area. After the ball hit, he had the chance to equalize and filled his foot, almost in the small area – but he bumped into his fellow profession, Maurício Kozlinski, who made a miracle (see in the video).