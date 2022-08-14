Grêmio concedes two goals from a goalkeeper and loses from CRB for Serie B even with one more player

This Saturday, the Guild suffered with a true goalkeeper-scorer and was defeated by 2 to 0 to CRB, for the 24th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, at the Rei Pelé stadium. Diogo Silva was the one who decided to change his hands for his feet and scored the two goals of the Alagoas team in penalty kicks.

With that, Tricolor saw the sequence without losing an end. The last setback of the gaucho team was against Cruzeiro, in May. Thus, Grêmio has 43 points in third place. Already the CRB reaches 32 and occupies the ninth place.

In the next round, Tricolor gaúcho receives Cruzeiro, on Sunday, August 21, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Arena, in Porto Alegre. Meanwhile, on Saturday, CRB visits Sampaio Corrêa, in Castelão, at 7 pm.

The match between CRB and Gremio

CRB opened the scoring just five minutes into the first half. Gabriel Teixeira brought down Guilherme Romão in the area and the referee called the penalty for the regatiano team. In the charge, goalkeeper Diogo converted. Grêmio had a chance at 20 with Gabriel Teixeira, but Diogo made the save. In the sequence, the alvirrubro saw Guilherme Romão be sent off after a hard foul on Rodrigo Ferreira after review in VAR.

At 34, CRB had another penalty in its favor. Mocellin finished in the area and the ball touched Geromel’s arm. Again, Diogo Silva went for the ball and widened. After the goal, Tricolor responded with Biel, who sent it out, but with danger. Still, in the final stretch, shirt 17 almost reduced the score. He took advantage of the leftovers in the area and finished first, scaring the goalkeeper.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, CRB returned to the second half holding the match. On the other side, Tricolor found it difficult to get to the attack. At 20 minutes, Biel finished from inside the area and Diogo made the save. On the rebound, Bitello risked from afar and sent it outside the goal. In the final minutes, Róger Machado’s team bothered with Elkeson and Thaciano.

DATASHEET

CRB 2 X 0 ASSOCIATION

Place: Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió (AL)

Date: August 13, 2022, Saturday

Time: 20:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias de Araújo (SP)

Assistants: Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP) and Leandro Matos Feitosa (SP) VAR: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)

red cards: Guilherme Romao (CRB)

Yellow cards: Geromel (Grêmio)

GOALS:

CRB: Diogo (at 7 and 36 minutes of the 1st quarter) GRÊMIO:

CRB: Diogo; Raul Prata, Gum, Diego Ivo and Guilherme Romão; Jalysson, Claudinei (Uilian Correa) and Rafael Longuine (Bruninho); Paulinho Mocelin (Richard), Fabinho (Guilherme Lopes) and Gabriel Conceição (Reginaldo) Coach: Daniel Paulista

GUILD: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel (Bitello), Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Leiva (Elkeson), Villasanti and Campaz (Gabriel Silva); Gabriel Teixeira (Thaciano), Guilherme (Janderson) and Diego Souza Coach: Roger Machado