How I Met Your Mother: Neil Patrick Harris Reveals If He’s Still In Touch With Jason Segel

Ended in 2014, How I Met Your Mother is one of those series that will remain for many, many years in the imagination of fans with affection and, perhaps, some disappointments with the divisive outcome. Almost ten years after the completion of the project, several actors in the production are still close.

Most of the main cast even continues to work in Hollywood. Neil Patrick Harris is one of them. The interpreter of the troubled Barney has just premiered Uncoupled, a Netflix series about the misadventures of Michael, who has just been abandoned by his husband.

Another star who also launched a project on the platform recently is Jason Segel. In Whose Luck? he plays a man who breaks into a billionaire’s vacation home and tries to extort the arrogant tycoon and his wife after their plans go awry.

The two worked together in the nine seasons of the sitcom, between 2005 and 2014. Even though their characters differed in tastes, the duo still showed a beautiful and unusual friendship on screen, a result of the backstage.

During an interview with WIRED, Neil was asked if he was still friends with Segel off-screen. The actor quickly replied, “Yeah, he’s a really lovely guy, super humble.”

“When you meet him, he’s like, ‘Oh wow, that’s so nice of you to say that, I really appreciate you so much.’ And he knows all the lyrics to Les Miserables, and we would sing Javert and Valjean duets together all the time. He’s a friend for life.”

What is the story of How I Met Your Mother?

In 2030, architect Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) tells the story of how he met the mother of his children. He travels back in time to 2005, reminiscing about his love affairs in New York and his search for the woman of his dreams. Over the years, Ted takes the opportunity to talk about the journey of his friends: lawyer Marshall Eriksen (Segel), professor Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), journalist Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) and committed womanizer Barney Stinson (Harris).

Spin-off and possible returns

In the first half of this year, the series created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays won a spin-off. Starring Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father also follows a group of friends, this time from 2022.

Renewed for the second season, the attraction may well bring some actors back, as the plot takes place in the same universe as the original work. The first year showed that a cameo from HIMYM stars is a possibility, as three characters from the sitcom were re-introduced.