how to heat up and keep the crunch?

Sometimes it makes you want to eat that one potato crispy lunch for dinner, huh? That’s why we’ve brought you a tip on how you can satisfy your desire and how to keep potatoes crisp to be able to eat later, at the end of the night. Check out the full article to learn how to do this.

It can be extremely disappointing to want to eat a crispy potato you made and hours later it isn’t what you imagined it to be. Potatoes may be dry inside, the tenderness may no longer be the same and not even the crunchiness.

How can I solve my problem?

A US magazine claims that the best way is to use the same method you did earlier. For this, if your potato was made in the oven, for example, it is recommended that it return to the oven preheated to 400°C. However, your potatoes should be wrapped in aluminum foil until heated through.

Afterwards, remove the aluminum lid in the final minutes so that the skin can get crispy again and you have your potato ready. A microwave or an air fryer can be considered easier and faster options, but they won’t give you the result you want, as they can often make the potatoes drier.

In some cases, we prefer what is faster and more practical, but there is a possibility that the result will not meet your expectations. So, waiting a few more minutes to get ready and satisfy your craving the way you want it doesn’t hurt.

Another option to choose would be to use a frying pan with a little oil. To do this, take a frying pan and grease it with two dessert spoons of olive oil. Wait for it to heat up and then place the potatoes for a period of 5 minutes, stirring them all the time. After that, your potatoes are ready.