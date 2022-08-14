How to Use NASA Selfies to Take Photos ‘In Space’ | Productivity

NASA Selfies, an app available for Android and iPhone (iOS), allows you to take a picture and set as a background an image taken by the “Spitzer” telescope. The montage created by the application puts the user in a spacesuit and the background can be chosen from more than 60 options of captures performed by the instrument. It is possible, for example, to select from various cosmic locations, such as the center of the Milky Way or the Orion Nebula. In the personalized selfie, it is also possible to see more information about the chosen intergalactic element or space.

NASA creates arcade game to celebrate its new telescope; see how to play

Six Times Artificial Intelligence Technology Helped NASA

1 of 12 NASA Selfies is available for iPhone and Android — Photo: TechTudo NASA Selfies is available for iPhone and Android — Photo: TechTudo

📝 How to take a photo of the moon with your cell phone? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

Created in 2019, the app was developed in celebration of Spitzer’s 15th anniversary. Although the space telescope is currently disabled, images are still available in the app. Check out how to take photos “in space” with NASA Selfies below.

How to take photos with NASA Selfies

Step 1. Download the app from your cell phone store – Google Play Store for Android, and App Store for iPhone – open it and tap “Continue”;

2 of 12 NASA Selfies app allows you to take pictures with scenarios made by telescope — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes NASA Selfies app allows you to take pictures with scenarios made by telescope — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 2. Once this is done, the application will request access to the cell phone’s camera. Then, select the option “While using the app”;

3 of 12 NASA Selfies is available for Android and iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes NASA Selfies is available for Android and iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 3. Tap anywhere on the screen to start;

4 of 12 App was designed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Sptizer telescope — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes App was designed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Sptizer telescope — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 4. The app will open a camera. Then, take a selfie and tap the “check” symbol to confirm;

5 of 12 NASA Selfies App was created in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes NASA Selfies app was created in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 5. Ready, the image will have been made. To select backgrounds, tap “Select”;

6 of 12 Take selfies in intergalactic scenarios with the NASA Selfies app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Take selfies in intergalactic scenarios with the NASA Selfies app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 6. The app features more than 60 images available. Therefore, select one of the folders presented to be able to explore the backgrounds;

7 of 12 Several folders with Sptizer images are offered in the app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Several folders with Sptizer images are offered in the app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 7. Now, choose which file you want to use as background and tap on the confirmation symbol;

8 of 12 Select from the available images to modify the photo scene — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Select from the available images to modify the photo’s scenery — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 8. To get more information about the image, tap on the name. It is also possible to access an external link that with more data;

9 of 12 Read about the images taken by the Sptizer telescope in the NASA Selfies app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Read about the images taken by the Sptizer telescope in the NASA Selfies app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 9. To share the image, tap “Save”;

10 of 12 Share your photos taken with NASA Selfies on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Share your photos taken with NASA Selfies on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 10. Now, tap on the check symbol;

11 of 12 NASA Selfies App allows you to take as many photos as you want in different scenarios — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes NASA Selfies app allows you to take as many photos as you want in different scenarios — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Step 11. Choose the desired platform to share the photo. It is worth mentioning that it is also possible to take pictures of animals to use in the app.

12 of 12 Assembly of the NASA Selfies app “inserts” the user into a space suit — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Assembly of the NASA Selfies app “inserts” the user into a spacesuit — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Ready! Now you can create your photo in space and send it to friends.

with information from NASA

See too: 5 free apps you must have on your phone!