Inter x Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Inter lives the hangover of elimination on penalties for Melgar, in the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. The climate of collection takes over, as competition was the main objective of the season and dream of a title. In the Brasileirão, Colorado is sixth, with 33 points, and tries to remain at least in the G-6.

Fluminense arrives packed for the duel in Beira-Rio. For more than two months without losing, Fernando Diniz’s team accumulates 13 unbeaten games and comes from a 1-0 victory over Cuiabá in the last round. Tricolor wants to take advantage of the good phase to not let Palmeiras continue with the advantage of 10 points after the victory in the classic paulista. In addition, Flu also aims to overtake Corinthians and take the second position in the table, which happens in the event of a victory or draw for the Laranjeiras team.

Inter-coach: Mano Menezes

Edenilson will be the main Colorado absence for the match. Target of the crowd after the elimination for Melgar, shirt 8 has an edema in his left knee. Defender Kaique Rocha is also out, with a sprained right ankle. The rest of the team must be the same used in the Sudamericana with the return of Alemão, suspended in the fifth game.

Probable Inter: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, De Pena, Alan Patrick and Wanderspon; German.

Who is out: Edenilson, Kaique Rocha, Moledo (injured) Mikael (physical work)

hanging: Daniel, Keiller, Thauan Lara, Liziero, Kaique Rocha, Mercado, Gabriel , Alan Patrick, Johnny and Mauricio.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

The midfielder Nonato, loaned to Flu by Inter, will be absent for the match by contractual force. Martinelli appears as the favorite to take the vacancy, due to the characteristics most similar to those of shirt 8, but Felipe Melo also appears in the dispute. On the other hand, Diniz will have the return of two players who have been proving to be important for the tricolor team: André and Caio Paulista were suspended in the last round and should return to the starting lineup.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Felipe Melo) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

who is out: Nonato (on loan from Inter), David Braz (injury) and Alan (injury).

hanging: Yago Felipe, Nino, Wellington and David Braz.