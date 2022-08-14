Internacional vs Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

Internacional hosts Fluminense in Beira-Rio, on Sunday night (14), at 7pm, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Fluminense arrives packed for the duel. For more than two months without losing, Fernando Diniz’s team accumulates 13 unbeaten games and comes from a 1-0 victory over Cuiabá in the last round.

Tricolor tries to take advantage of the good phase to not let Palmeiras continue with the advantage of 10 points after the victory in the classic paulista. In addition, Flu can also overtake Corinthians and take the second position in the table, which happens in the event of a victory or draw for the Laranjeiras team.

From hangover after elimination on penalties for Melgar, in the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana, Inter lives a climate of collection that takes over Porto Alegre, since the competition was the main objective of the season and title dream. In the Brasileirão, Colorado is sixth, with 33 points, and tries to remain at least in the G-6.

Check out all the match information:

INTERNATIONAL X FLUMINENSE

Place: Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre (RS)

Arbitration: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC), Kleber Lucio Gil (SC FIFA) and Thiaggo Americano Lopes (SC).

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

* O NETFLU makes audio-interactive transmission in the YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast on Facebook and Twitch

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Nonato, David Braz and Alan, injured.

hanging: Yago, Nino, Wellington and David Braz.

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, De Pena, Alan Patrick and Wanderspon; German. Technician: Bro Menezes

Embezzlement: Edenilson, Kaique Rocha, Moledo (injured) Mikael (physical work)

hanging: Daniel, Keiller, Thauan Lara, Liziero, Kaique Rocha, Mercado, Gabriel , Alan Patrick, Johnny and Mauricio.