Is Halle Berry Returning Like a Storm in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Halle Berry’s new look has fans thinking she’s ready to return as her X-Men character Storm in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Marvel Studios’ most anticipated project of the year is ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which is set to be as chaotic and star-studded as last year’s ‘Spider-Man: No Coming Home’. Rumors have suggested that the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch sequel will be a bonanza, with some great actors confirmed to return, such as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X from Fox’s X-Men films.

While it remains to be seen how Professor X will be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans continue to speculate if other characters from the beloved X-Men franchise will return. While nothing is confirmed, fans are under the impression that Halle Berry will reprise her role as Storm from the X-Men, setting up a meeting with Professor X.

RUMOR: Is Halle Berry returning by storm in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Halle Berry’s latest look is extremely similar to what she used to wear while filming Storm. While this isn’t any kind of confirmation, her retro look comes at an interesting time as the Doctor Strange sequel gears up for release. Halle Berry last appeared as Storm nearly a decade ago in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’:

This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back! 💥 this is for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xilMj6Dhna — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 14, 2022

Directed by Sam Raimi from a screenplay by Michael Waldron, the new film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 5, 2022.

