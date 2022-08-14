Is it better to buy a webcam or make a “gambiarra” with the cell phone?

Most of the time, the integrated webcam of notebooks can deliver an “ok” quality. However, it may be that you need to improve, either in the image or in the audio. So, the question remains: buy a new webcam or use a cell phone to replace it?

Each strategy has its advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, I will list the main points to consider in each one. That way, you can weigh what makes the most sense for your day-to-day.

Should you buy a webcam?

In case you are interested in investing in a more complete webcam, you need to pay attention to some issues.

Mainly in the resolution that it manages to capture images, but also in the audio technology that you will have. This can make all the difference in a meeting with several people or just one.

Therefore, depending on your context, it is worth looking for models that have omnidirectional microphones, that is, they can capture and focus the voice from any direction.

The C920e brings superior quality to your video calls (Image: Disclosure / Logitech)

If not, you can look for those that can already filter out noise and focus on your speech.

Recording resolution is important, because many built-in webcams, especially on more premium notebooks, already have good recording quality.

In this case, it is important that you pay attention to purchase a product that offers more than what is already inserted in your work device.

Top professional webcam models

If you are primarily interested in improving image quality, I can suggest both the C920e and the StreamCam, both from Logitech.

While the C920e has the omnidirectional microphone and can record videos in Full HD, the StreamCam has a camera capable of recording in Full HD at 60 fps.

Streamcam can be an option to upgrade your set-up (Image: Disclosure / Logitech)

The difference is that one will provide a more fluid image, due to the higher frame rate. The C920e focuses on audio, managing to capture your voice clearly from up to one meter away.

Finally, another highlight of StreamCam is that you just need to connect the USB-C cable to start using it, so it is very practical.

Is it worth using your cell phone as a camera for meetings and video calls?

There is still the possibility of adapting your cell phone to try to use it in video calls. This can be done with some models, such as the Moto G100, Motorola Moto G200 and the entire Motorola Edge line.

That’s because they have the Ready For feature, which allows you to mirror the device’s screen on the notebook and, from there, access the camera application for meetings.

The Moto G100 could be a good choice in terms of value for money (Image: Canaltech)

With this model, you can take advantage of some facilities, which are the focus of this feature designed for productivity.

When considering this option, if you already have a cell phone that has a similar feature, you won’t have to shell out another amount for a new device.

In addition, you can use it almost anywhere, whether at home or in the office. This brings greater versatility than the Webcam.

Even through Ready For (or Samsung’s DeX), you can access mobile applications directly on the notebook. So it is possible to transfer files and use other tools in a practical way.

Top cell phones to use as a webcam

As I mentioned before, perhaps the most interesting, both from a technological and resource point of view, as well as price, are Motorola’s. We have the Moto G100 and G200, in addition to the entire premium line.

The Moto G200 brought welcome improvements to the brand’s premium mid-range (Image: Canaltech)

The Moto Edge are the most complete of the manufacturer, however they can be found for higher prices than the Moto G family. And this is a point to think about, if it is worth the investment.

However, it is worth mentioning that some images may suffer certain distortions, especially in the corners, due to the shape of the smartphone lens. And also, we won’t have much quality in the audio, depending on model to model.

Still, according to our reviewers, it’s quite practical to use the phone as a webcam on the Motorola Ready For. Just plug the USB-C cable into the notebook, go to USB preferences and choose the Webcam option.

Therefore, you can now use it in video calls on the main services, such as Google Meet, Teams, Zoom or Skype.