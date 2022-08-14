James Gunn Gives More Details About The Groot We’ll See In Guardians Vol.3 ~ Marvel Universe 616

Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 director James Gunn took time out of his Monday afternoon to respond to fans on Instagram. And so there was an unexpected debate about what kind of Groot we’ll see in the third film in the franchise. And it all came after a years ago interview with Groot’s voice actor Vin Diesel, where the actor claimed that the ‘Alpha Groot’ would be appearing in the 2023 film. Finally, James Gunn has refuted these claims, suggesting the actor was just exaggerating. and joking:

“Haha, no idea. Maybe he just means the most amazing Groot ever?” he replied once. And now, via instagram, Gunn suggested the actor was just rambling:

“Vin was thinking out loud – he hadn’t read Vol 3. What you saw at Comicon was Groot in Vol 3, and he’s not ‘Alpha Groot’.”

But during another Twitter exchange, the director revealed that Groot may, in fact, be an adult at some point in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. For example, when a fan expressed that he would like to see the adult version of this Groot, Gunn responded with the following:

“Well, you might be in luck…”

James Gunn also shared with fans how he and the cast deal with Groot’s unique language barrier. When asked if he translates Groot’s lines in the script or if they just read “I am Groot”, Gunn tweeted that scripts with translations are available for those who should understand ‘Grootese’:

“In the scripts for the crew and cast who don’t understand Groot it says ‘I am Groot’. But I also have scripts available for those who understand Groot with the translations in them.”

Also, when asked if all Guardians members can understand it now, Gunn posted, “Yes, all Guardians understand it now”, as well as some hints as to how it happened:

“Yes, all Guardians understand it now. It takes a certain time and bond to be able to understand it”

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle, Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. The new names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova in the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

