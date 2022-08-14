James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy have matured just like the audience that grew up watching them ~ Marvel Universe 616

While speaking in several interviews following the Marvel Studios panel at SDCC 2022, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn, discussed his next film, how it will differ from the previous two precisely to keep up with the younger audience that has grown up with them after these 10 years.

Speaking to GameSpot, Gunn talked about how the upcoming third adventure is “more mature than the other Guardians stories”: “It’s an incredibly emotional story… more mature than the other Guardians stories in a way because, you know, , we started making these movies where people were 10, 11 years old when they saw the first one, and now they are 20, 21 years old. The movie has grown with them.”

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. The new names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova in the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



