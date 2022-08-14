Jason Momoa Gives Major Aquaman 2 Spoilers; check out

Aquaman 2 movie will address world climate change.

Jason Momoa told GQ magazine that Aquaman 2 features a scene in which Arthur Curry/Aquaman makes a big speech to the UN, warning them about weather disasters looming on the horizon.

“I don’t want to reveal too much. But we’ve really been able to accelerate what’s going to happen to this Earth, and it’s not because of aliens,” Momoa said.

But despite the more political tone, Aquaman and The Last Kingdom will also have a good dose of humor. IT IS “much funnier” than its predecessor, says the actor.

What do you think of these Aquaman 2 news? Comment below in our comment block.

Check out the synopsis for Aquaman 2:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

In addition to Momoa in the title role, the new Aquaman feature will feature the returns of Amber Heard like Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry (Arthur’s father), Dolph Lundgren as Nereus and Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna.

It is not known for sure if Willem Dafoand will be present again in the plot with his Vulko., Arthur Curry’s right-hand man.

The cast will also have the addition of the actors Pilou Asbaek in an undisclosed role. Indya Moore as villain Karshon (a humanoid shark known as The Shark), Jani Zhao as Stingray (new character), Vincent Regan like Atlan, former king of Atlantis, and Ben Affleck like Batman.

If nothing changes, Aquaman 2 will be released on March 17, 2023 in American theaters. The film is directed once again by James Wan.

Follow DC’s Legacy and learn all about the dcnauts movies.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast: