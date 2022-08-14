John Wick 4 will bet on reinforcing its own mythology

John Wick 4 is highly anticipated by fans, and the film’s director has revealed that this episode will delve deeper into the protagonist’s mythology and there will also be more ninjas. In an interview with Variety, Chad Stahelski said:

“I love mythology. I don’t really believe – at least for the John Wick movies – in a three-act structure. I believe in telling stories and letting them go. You know, we’ve always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don’t fall asleep watching it, we keep going.”

Asked how to beat Ninjas on motorcycles, the director joked: “Ninjas on cars, I think. I don’t know! It’s always ninjas, man.”

And more

At the beginning of this year, John Wick 4 was shown at CinemaCon, and the president of Lionsgate, Joe Drakesaid what he thought of the new film.

“Chad, as you may know, was a stuntman first. It’s rare that people go from driving off cliffs to sitting in the director’s chair. Usually, it’s the other way around. We worked with Chad on The Expendables in 2010. He had the most original perspective on stunts we’ve ever seen. We took a gamble: that Chad’s vision, coupled with Keanu’s singular onscreen presence, would rewrite the action genre. And that bet paid off for everyone.” “Viewers told us that watching the first Wick was like watching the genre evolve right before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they’ve ever seen. These incredible filmmakers continue to subvert genre conventions and defy audience expectations. More knowledge. More inventiveness. Exquisite locations. From the Roman Catacombs to Halle Berry shooting out of Casablanca. From John killing a seven-foot-tall assassin with a library book to horses galloping through the endless dunes of the Jordan desert.”

John Wick 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Plot details have not been revealed.

The list includes Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada and Laurence Fishburne.

