Journalist explains in detail the reason for the beef between Neymar and Mbappé at PSG: “Neymar ended up finding out”

Players do not get along well within the French club

From friends to enemies. Or nearly so. What is known at this point is that the relationship between Neymar and Mbappé, within PSG, is not the same. And everything became clear after this Saturday’s game, in PSG’s 5-2 victory over Montpellier.

This season, PSG continues to have a great time with its new coach. The French team played a great game against the Mentpellier team and emerged victorious. However, the relationship between Neymar and Mbappé has apparently gone down the drain.

Amidst Neymar’s likes against Mbappé and the player wanting to be the big name of the team, journalist Romain Molina exposed hot information about, in fact, the true relationship between the two former great friends.

According to the journalist, Mbappé wanted PSG to sell Neymar’s football so that he could be the team’s big star, becoming, in fact, the big protagonist. However, the Brazilian ended up finding out, which is why their relationship ended at once.

At the beginning of the season, in fact, PSG had plans to sell Neymar. An agreement, however, was not sealed, very much in question to the player’s market price and, above all, his monthly salary, considered above the average of European football.

Neymar and Mbappe

Both players still have a good length of contract with PSG. While Neymar’s contract runs until July 2025, Mbappé has the same path.