Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and more famous with chronic diseases

Generally, chronic illness is a medical condition that requires years of treatment and management. Some of these are well known, such as arthritis and diabetes, but there are a number of other problems outside the public spotlight. In recent years, several celebrities have come to confess that they have been dealing with the condition for a while.

Above all, there’s no denying that, especially for lesser-known conditions, having someone talk about it frankly and publicly can raise awareness. In addition, it also helps to lessen stigma and be a force of support for fans who may be struggling with chronic or similar illnesses.



Lady Gaga often uses her social media to talk about fibromyalgia – Photo: Instagram/@ladygaga / Celebrities and Celebrities

Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid are some familiar faces dealing with problems in these conditions.

Check out the stars who speak publicly about their chronic illnesses below:

Lady Gaga

Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes pain throughout the body, and someone suffering from it may also experience extreme tiredness, muscle stiffness, difficulty concentrating, and trouble sleeping. Like other chronic diseases, it also has no cure. Symptoms can be relieved through medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes.

Lady Gaga opened up about her experience with the disease for the first time in her Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two”, released in 2017. She also canceled a concert in Brazil and ended up being taken to the hospital in “severe pain”. .

Kim Kardashian

Awareness of psoriasis definitely increased when it was revealed that one of the most photographed women in the world has it.

During an episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, Kim discovers the blemishes and starts freaking out about the skin condition. Today, she has taken a more serene approach, saying she doesn’t even try to cover it up anymore. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to accept it as part of who I am,” Kim wrote on her website.

Selena Gomez

In 2015, Gomez revealed her diagnosis of lupus — an autoimmune condition that causes rashes, fatigue and joint pain — for which she underwent chemotherapy. “I could have had a stroke. I wanted so badly to say, ‘You have no idea,'” she said.

Among one of the most talked about chronic diseases recently, lupus brings complications that have continued for Selena. In 2017, she needed a kidney transplant, which she received from her friend Francia Raisa.

Dear Delevingne

Also dealing with chronic illness, model and actress Cara Delevingne helped raise awareness of psoriasis – which causes red, crusty patches with silver-like flakes to appear on the skin – as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.

“It’s not a pretty thing to have – but you have to be proud of it too. It’s something that belongs to me. I used to hate my psoriasis, but it just made it worse,” he said in an interview with Glamour.

Gigi Hadid

Also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, Hashimoto’s disease can cause difficulty concentrating, hair loss, fatigue, and weight gain. The model previously said that the disease caused her to struggle to gain weight.

“My metabolism has really changed like crazy this year,” she told Elle in 2016. “I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease, and now it’s been two years since I took the medication for it.”