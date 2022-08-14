LG Announces Giant OLED TV That Uses Screen to Make Sounds | TVs

On Wednesday, LG announced a new 97-inch 4K OLED TV. The device is capable of playing 5.1 audio straight from the screen, without the need for speakers or soundbar. According to the South Korean giant, the technology can create “a level of cinematic immersion”, in addition to solving the old problem of weak sound on flat-panel displays. For now, prices and release date have not been announced.
According to LG, the new 97-inch OLED EX TV will have one of the largest screens in the world, tying with the LG OLED Evo presented during the CES 2022 electronics fair. of current OLED panels, promises up to 30% brighter images, greater sharpness and even thinner displays thanks to the addition of new organic materials and an improved algorithm.
LG’s new TV has a screen of almost one hundred inches — Photo: Disclosure / LG
The big news is the technology called CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED). It uses a thin layer behind the TV panel that vibrates and plays the audio straight from the screen. The inspiration comes from movie screens, which have speakers behind the screen. According to the company, the system can reproduce surround sound of up to 5.1 channels.
The CSO technology is not exactly new: it has even been applied to the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone and the prototype of a 48-inch flexible TV from LG, presented at CES 2021. In addition, Sony has a similar system, called the Acoustic Surface Audio, present in some TV models of the brand since 2017.
In addition to the giant 97-inch TV, LG also announced two smaller models, 42 and 48 inches and also the OLED EX series, aimed at the gamer audience. The company did not disclose whether both will feature CSO technology.
