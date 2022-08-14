Marcelo Cabo secures access for Cruzeiro and praises Pezzolano: “A lot of future in Brazil and in the world” | cruise

Chapecoense was the only team that managed to stop Cruzeiro as home team in this Series B, so far. It took 19 shots, but managed to keep the score from 1 to 1. After the match, Marcelo Cabo, coach of the Santa Catarina team, did not spare praise for Paulo Pezzolano and claimed that the celestial team

“I have no doubt in saying that Cruzeiro has already gone up. I know this competition well. May Cruzeiro be happy in the sequel and go back to being the big and big Cruzeiro, as it always was.”

At 55 years old, Marcelo Cabo is one of the coaches with the most recent shooting in Brazilian football, in addition to having been Dunga’s assistant in the Brazilian team. The coach made a point of emphasizing that he welcomes foreign professionals in Brazil and said that Pezzolano has the potential to be a successful coach worldwide.

Pezzolano during Cruzeiro x Chapecoense — Photo: Cruzeiro

– Congratulations to Pezzolano for the great work he has been doing. A coach who works for the first time in Brazilian football, and all foreigners will always be welcomed by me, those who bring concepts and values. I told him before the game.

“He is a young coach, with a lot of future in Brazil and in the world.”

Marcelo Cabo also praised Cruzeiro’s physical preparation, which, according to him, makes the team impose itself on the field. The Uruguayan Gonzalo Álvarez, who arrived at the club with Paulo Pezzolano, is the physical trainer of the professional team.

– I’ve been in Serie B since 2015, I was champion in 2016. Pezzolano left Cruzeiro very strong, very well trained. Also noteworthy is the physical preparation of Cruzeiro, which is a team that imposes itself on the field. We feel that, it’s an enforcement team.

Paulo Pezzolano was successful at Toque and Liverpool, in Uruguay, before moving to Toluca, in Mexico, to have his first experience abroad. Before arriving at Cruzeiro, he was considered to take over the Uruguayan national team. At Toca, he received inquiries from teams from outside Brazil, but renewed his contract with the celestial club until the end of 2023.