Marlon Gomes’ great performance against Tombense was no surprise; understand

If anyone still didn’t know Marlon Gomes, the 18-year-old tried to present his credentials in the 3-1 victory over Tombense, this Saturday. With the right to a great goal, he was one of the names of the game, although he left with pain at the beginning of the second half. A type of performance that undoubtedly shines the spotlight on the club’s youngster from now on, but that doesn’t come as a surprise to those who know him from the base.

Marlon was picked up by Vasco in 2017, when he was playing at Nova Iguaçu’s base. Franzino, very hairy, arrived at the club at the time to play in the under-15. He went through all categories, including being called up to the Brazilian national team, before starting the transition to professional in the second half of this year. In February Vasco renewed his contract until the end of 2024.

Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Today Vasco’s under-14 coach, Diogo Calhau can be considered one of Marlon’s “godfathers” in football. He was responsible for watching him while still at Nova Iguaçu, he coached the boy when he was under-15 and worked with him also in the Brazilian national team. Diogo helped coach Dudu Patetuci whenever there was an invitation from the CBF – at the time there was no fixed technical commission in the under-15, so the invitations to Dudu, currently in charge of the Brazilian under-16 team, were for temporary services .

– When I went to observe Marlon, I really liked his dedication to the game, he was always very willful, he was always about to fulfill his role, to occupy the spaces well. He was a player who drew a lot of attention because of that, so we brought him in. He was a player who physically still had a great disability, but he was standing out, recalls Calhau at the request of the ge.

“He will definitely be emerging in the Brazilian and world football scene soon. He is a very promising boy”, he adds.

Marlinho quickly gained space at Vasco, to the point of being considered one of the greatest talents of this generation that is being launched little by little. Andrey was the first, now Marlon Gomes and Eguinaldo climbed together. All three are 18 years old.

Initially promoted to a transitional period, Marlon became an important part of the main cast. He would, for example, play in the Carioca Sub-20 final games against Fluminense, which took place on July 20 and August 4, but the coaching staff decided to keep him among the professionals, as explained by Rodrigo Dias, manager from the Basque base.

– Our mission here at the base is to contribute to the formation of citizens and the development of talented athletes with Vasco’s DNA for the main team. We were with Figueiredo, Andrey and Marlon Gomes in Copa São Paulo and, in less than six months, they are managing to sustain a good level in the Main Team. Eguinaldo, who arrived in September last year, had an exponential evolution during this year and that’s why he also deserved to receive this opportunity – he recalled.

The versatile Marlon Gomes

In the mixed zone after the victory over Tombense, Marlon Gomes summarized to the journalists what he was feeling after scoring his first goal as a Vasco professional.

– We even joked in the locker room that the chip still hasn’t sunk in. From the base I am marked for being a very versatile player, that I can play in some positions. I’m very happy with the performance today – said the 18-year-old.

Photo: Alexandre Durao

Marlinho needed little time to prove this versatility. He has five games for the professional (he started against Ituano, CRB and Chapecoense before starting against Ponte Preta and Tombense) and has played in at least three different positions.

In the defeat to Ponte, last week, for example, he started playing as a point guard and ended up on the left wing – where, by the way, he contributed a lot to the improvement of the team in the second half. This Saturday, he made it rain on the right wing.

– At the base he already played as a first midfielder, then he played as an 8, he always did very well. As a side, midfielder, 5-year-old, he has always stood out for his delivery. This has always enchanted me at Marlon – says Diogo Calhau.

The fact that he was injured in the match is not a concern. Vasco reported that Marlon Gomes will be reassessed “in the next few days”, but he went through the mixed zone without a limp and even danced. “I just felt a pain because I opened my leg a lot, I felt my thigh, but it’s no big deal”, he assured.

Vasco is off this Sunday and will play again on Monday, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, when he starts preparing for the next commitments of the Brasileirão Series B: he faces CSA on Thursday, away from home.