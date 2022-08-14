Marvel’s Game of Thrones Actress Role Revealed

Known for having starred in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is in the cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, but her role has not yet been officially revealed.

Thanks to insider Daniel RPK (via Heroic Hollywood), however, we can get an idea of ​​who she’s playing.

Continue after advertising[the_ad id=”129788″]

Continues after advertising

According to the insider, the Game of Thrones actress will play G’iah, a Skrull. The character must be important to the plot of Secret Invasion.

Emilia Clarke’s Role in Marvel

For some fans, it might be a little disappointing that Emilia Clarke is playing a character that isn’t iconic within the Marvel Universe.

However, there was never really the prospect of her playing a more popular character. Now, it remains to wait for the official confirmation from Marvel Studios.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ in 2023.