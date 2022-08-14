Mbappé starts the season with a missed penalty, a ‘tantrum’ on the pitch and the lowest score in the PSG supertrio

Parisian team debuted at Parc des Princes in France with quiet victory despite controversial performance by Mbappé

In the home debut of the 2022-23 season of the French ChampionshipO PSG followed overwhelmingly and this Saturday beat Montpellier by 5-2 in the Princes Park.

Neymar scored two goals and maintained his impressive start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain, even being cheered and applauded by the crowd when he left the game in the final moments. Mbappé also scored, despite missing a penaltyi.

Officially debuting this season, the French star hasn’t had a good night. Not only did he miss the penalty, he had a nervous breakdown on the field.

In a counterattack led by Vitinha, Mbappé was irritated by not receiving the ball and turned his back on the move, showing his displeasure.

PSG captain, Marquinhos had to intervene and calmed the French shirt 7’s spirits. Mbappé ended up receiving the lowest score of the team’s attacking supertrio by the newspaper “Le Parisien”: 6. “His gesture of humor at the end of the first half did not go unnoticed,” the paper said in its assessment.

Messi won a 7.5. While Neymar was the star of the night with a score of 8.5.

There is no doubt that at the start of the season Neymar has overshadowed the other two stars of PSG’s attack (Messi and Mbappé). The Brazilian also scored his second goal in the match, with a header, in the 6th minute of the second half.

Now, shirt 10 has 5 goals and 3 assists in just three matches in the season so far.

When he was substituted in the last minute of the game, Neymar was cheered and applauded even by the PSG owner present at the stadium.