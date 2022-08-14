Meet the cell phone with a transparent back that made headlines | Cell

The Nothing Phone 1, from the manufacturer Nothing, has been making waves in the international market. The phone attracts attention with LED lights that can be customized in different ways to respond to different stimuli. In addition, the device still leaves the factory with Android 12 and the promise of an updated operating system for four years. The handset was launched in black and white in the UK market, part of Europe and elsewhere around the world.

The smartphone, however, did not get certification to be launched in the United States and there is also no forecast of launch in Brazil. The Nothing Phone 1 has a suggested retail price of £399 – R$2,455 in direct conversion and tax-free. In the following lines, know the device details.

The big highlight of Nothing Phone 1 is the design. The phone comes with stripes of light on the back which make up the device’s most eye-catching feature. They flash in combinations the company calls “glyphs.” In total, there are 20 types divided into two sets, each linked to a corresponding sound — that is, 10 glyphs for notifications and another 10 for ringtones.

The feature is curious, as it allows customization of the device’s LED lights. Regarding the screen, the smartphone has good numbers for an intermediate technical sheet. The device features a 6.55-inch display with Full HD resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which should be ideal for playing movies and videos. Furthermore, the phone offers 1,200 nits of maximum brightness, which keeps it usable even in direct sunlight.

The main rear camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens that includes optical image stabilization. The other rear camera is a 50MP ultra wide camera with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45.

The set is organized as follows:

50 MP main sensor (f/1.88)

50MP ultra wide camera (f/2.2)

16 MP front camera (f/2.45)

The smartphone also features an HDR system, face detection, autofocus and LED flash. Videos are recorded in 4K at a speed of 30 fps.

The Nothing Phone 1 datasheet tends to deliver good performance for everyday tasks. Among the specifications are the Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, Qualcomm’s octa-core chip with a speed of up to 2.1 GHz, and 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. As for storage, there are two options, 128GB and 256GB, without memory card support.

In terms of battery, the model has a component of 4,500 mAh. With this capacity, the expectation is that the device can stay a whole day away from the sockets. Also, the phone does not come with a charger.

Nothing Phone 1 already comes with Android 12 running out of the box. Google’s operating system lets you use features like screen recording, scrollable screenshot, bubble-shaped notifications, and increased data protection.

The smartphone also has access to the 5G network, prepared for the connection of the future, which is being implemented in Brazil. The expectation is that 5G will bring internet up to 50 times faster than what is currently found. It is worth mentioning that, as the device was not launched in Brazil, obviously, it was not approved by Anatel.

As for features, the device has facial recognition and fingerprint sensor positioned on the screen. It also features NFC communication, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5.

Introduced on July 21, the smartphone hits the international market with a suggested price starting at £799, around R$2,455 in direct conversion and tax-free. It is worth mentioning that there is no release date in Brazil.

Nothing Phone 1 datasheet

Screen Size: 6.55 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Main camera: 50 MP main and 50 MP ultra wide

Front camera (selfie): 16 MP

System: Android 12 (Nothing OS)

Processor: Snapdragon 778G Plus (octa-core up to 2.1 GHz)

RAM Memory: 8GB OR 12GB

Storage (internal memory): 128GB or 256GB

Battery Capacity: 4,500mAh

Colors: white and black

55 Launch price: from £399, around R$2.4 in direct conversion

Release date: July 21, 2022