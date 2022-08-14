MUX Switch: the feature that gives more performance to gaming notebooks

When buying a gaming notebook, the processor, the video card, RAM memory, the screen and other components end up becoming the center of attention of the users. However, the big manufacturers have been inserting a part called MUX Switchwhich can make a big difference in your gameplay.

Found mainly in premium models, this little piece has gained more prominence in recent times and makes machines more powerful. But is it really worth investing in a gaming laptop, sometimes even more expensive, just because of the component?

The anatomy of a gaming notebook

First of all, a self-respecting gaming notebook has two video cards. The first is called iGPU, the famous integrated graphics card. This graphics chip is built into the processor, and although newer models from AMD and Intel are capable of running games in low quality, its main function is to play videos, movies, edit low-complexity documents in apps like Word, Excel, as well as surfing the internet.

On the other hand, there is also the powerful dGPU, the dedicated or discrete video card, in free translation. This card is already inserted in the motherboard and has its own space to work, that is, it is a much more powerful hardware for heavy tasks, such as games in high resolution and quality, rendering, audiovisual editing, etc.

Dedicated video cardSource: Windows Report/play

However, due to the portability of a gaming notebook, machines need to dose their consumption and heating needs. An iGPU, being integrated, consumes much less than a dGPU. Because of this, both Nvidia and AMD have developed battery optimization solutions such as Nvidia Optimus it’s the AMD Switchable Graphics.

Thus, in order to offer a balanced experience to the player, notebooks “switch” between iGPU and dGPU depending on the level of complexity of what will be displayed on the screen. However, when solving a battery problem, the machine gets another problem, this time of performance. When the user opens a game, the dGPU will be used to reproduce the images, but first, before the final image arrives on the screen, all this data passes through the iGPU and only then will it be viewed by the player.

NVIDIA OptimusSource: Digital Trends/reproduction

In the end, because of this long trajectory that the image takes to reach the screen, it is possible to observe that the final experience results in less performance, and that is where the MUX Switch comes into play.

What is MUX Switch?

acronym for multiplexer, the MUX Switch is a physical part inserted between the processor and the video card. This switch, as the name suggests, can physically change and direct where the image leaving the dGPU must pass. Basically, we’re talking about a kind of shortcutwhich instead of going through the iGPU first, the image goes straight to the display.

MUX SwitchSource: ASUS ROG/disclosure

So, the MUX Switch is a shorter path for the video to reach the screen, giving the player more performance. According to findings from ASUS ROG, it is possible to have gains from 9% up to 30% performance with this part activated in several games, such as Rainbow Six Siege.

However, this shortcut ends up causing the notebook consumes more energy and consequently offers less useful battery to the user. Thus, we return to the initial scenario of this article. Unfortunately, nowadays you have to choose between more autonomy out of the socket or more performance with the laptop charging.

Can I install MUX Switch on my notebook?

The part is soldered directly to the motherboard of the devices, making it not possible to buy it separately and insert it into the notebook, much less download this feature as if it were software. However, users can enable or disable this option in each manufacturer’s own applications, such as GPU Toggle, Hybrid Graphics, NVIDIA Optimus, or even in the mainboard BIOS.

It is worth it?

Certainly, as it is an additional piece in the notebook, the price of the device will go up, even if only superficially. So, that old question arises: should I pay more or opt for a machine that contains the MUX Switch?

Although it is not mandatory to have a lot of performance, the Multiplexer is a very welcome feature if your aim is maximum performance in any scenario, especially in games. But don’t forget, most of the gains are in the 10% range, which for many is not that noticeable.

Now, if your focus is to have a very bulky machine, but you need to manage the battery by always having the device in your backpack or away from the socket at times, it is worth thinking twice if this item will really be a differential in yours. day by day.