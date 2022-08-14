New humanoid robot recognizes sadness and ‘consoles’ people

A humanoid robot to comfort people in difficult times. CyberOne is a humanoid robot with the ability to recognize human emotions, created by the company Xiaomi, The incredible invention was presented to the public this week and left many people impressed.

According to the company, CyberOne can recognize more than 80 environmental sounds and 45 human emotions. (watch below)

CyberOne is 1.77 meters tall and weighs 52 kg. Xiaomi says that, unlike a quadruped robot, it is mechanically more complex and therefore uses more powerful motors.

“The robot’s research and development process combined technologies from a variety of industries, including bionics perception and cognition, biomechatronics, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and visual navigation,” the manufacturer explained in a statement.

robot friend

And the most impressive thing about him is his ability to identify that the person is sad. With this tool, the robot can approach and comfort those in need.

Interactivity with humans takes place from a curved OLED screen, which is fitted to the robot’s head.

During a demonstration in Beijing, CyberOne is shown holding a rose, which is handed to Xiaomi president Lei Jun. However, the company claims that it can hold objects weighing up to 1.5 kg with just one hand.

robot dog

And this is not Xiaomi’s first great invention.

In August 2021, Chinese industry unveiled Cyberdog, a “robot dog” with similar characteristics to Boston Dynamics’ Spot, created to protect the city of Pompeii, Italy, against artifact thieves.

Check out CyberOne’s presentation:

The story of #CyberOne is one of embarking on a new journey of exploration in the field of intelligent robots. We still have a long way to go, but we always believe that something wonderful is about to happen. pic.twitter.com/eQQCxl6p1B — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

With information from Click PB