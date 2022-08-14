New paint technology promises to repair scratches with sunlight

O South Korea Institute of Chemical Research and Technology developed a new material that promises to remove scratches from cars. It is a kind of transparent paint, which promises to recover the original state of the vehicle through exposure to the sun for up to 30 minutes. According to scientists at KRICTa South Korean chemical research center, this material has the same level of resistance as other coatings available on the market.

According to the explanation, this new ink acts on account of light and energy. That is, when the car is exposed to the sun, the chemicals react to the increase in temperature, binding the compounds that have been damaged. In this way, he does a kind of “makeup” on the vehicle. However, the project does not specify what types of scratches the paint can regenerate. The technology has a similar action to that of the electric BMW X1whose front grille is regenerative.

Disclosure / KRICT

To demonstrate, the team coated a toy car with the material and scratched the surface. Soon after, he let the model sunbathe for about half an hour. Thus, the scratch made earlier disappeared from the surface of the car. But more than that, it was confirmed that the scratches disappeared after just 30 seconds of exposure.

Is there danger of damage?

The South Koreans have even claimed that the ink even absorbs infrared light, which encompasses colors that are at the limit of what our eyes can see. This light, according to research, accounts for less than 10% of midday sunlight, for example. Therefore, it avoids the mass heating of the car. Furthermore, as the paint composition does not use color, there is no possibility of affecting the vehicle’s paint color.

The person responsible for the development Dr. Jin Chul Kim even commented that, despite being a product focused on the automotive industry, it can serve other purposes. As is the case, for example, with home appliances. Therefore, it may be a desirable material on the market. But, of course, everything will depend on the application costs.

