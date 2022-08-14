NUBANK: Learn how to take out a LOAN with the first payment in 3 months; Look

O Nubank offers, through its application, a personal loan with a term of up to 90 days to start paying. The modality has special conditions and, for this reason, it usually attracts the attention of many customers.

If you are looking for a credit opportunity with special conditions, check out more information about the service below. Nubank and see how to request it.

Loan with first payment for 90 days

In addition to the 90-day grace period to start paying off the loan, fintech allows the debt to be paid in up to 24 installments. The customer can still choose the best payment date and amount of installments through the application.

The service, which is only available to people who already have an account on Nubank, it is easy to be requested. To find out if there’s a pre-approved limit for you, go to the app and check out the contracting conditions. See the steps below:

open the application of Nubankavailable for Android and iOS; Click on the “Loan” tab; Select the option “Simulate Loan”; Inform the reason for making the loan; Set the mode; Enter the desired value; Choose the number of installments; Establish the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 90 days); See the conditions offered; If you agree with everything, complete the operation.

Loan payment occurs monthly through the digital bank account. Therefore, the customer must deposit the amount of the installment in his account so that it is debited on the due date. In case of delay, a fixed fine of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.

See how to cancel a purchase on the Nubank card

If you do not recognize a purchase made on the Nubank credit card, be aware that it is possible to cancel it. Usually, the first thing to do is to contact the establishment where the purchase was made.

This is due to the fact that credit operators do not have the autonomy to cancel a purchase without considering both sides of the transaction. Thus, if the establishment is incommunicado or has not provided any type of assistance, it is necessary to seek other alternatives.

In practice, it is possible to ask for help from the Nubank to dispute the purchase through the Chargeback process. See how below.

How to request a refund of the purchase on Nubank

Access the app Nubank; Tap on the “Credit Card” tab; Click on the option to view the invoice and then on the purchase you want to cancel; Once this is done, tap on “Report a problem”; Now, specify the reason for the cancellation; Nubank will redirect you to contact the establishment; If not answered, tap on “Continue Anyway”; Finally, send proof of payment to open the purchase dispute request.

Which purchases can be disputed?

The contestation of the purchase can be made in the following situations:

if you have purchased a product and received another;

if the goods arrived defective and were not exchanged;

if you do not recognize the purchase on the invoice; or

if you regret that you made the purchase within the time allowed and did not receive assistance from the store.