NUBANK will give R$200 to its customers; see how to rescue

O Nubank recently released a novelty for its customers. The new service is contactless, payment by approximation with the fintech card.

The threshold amount for passwordless payments is currently BRL 200. However, the card limit can be readjusted by the customer through the application itself, in a practical way.

So far, the Nubank did not launch the approximation credit limit correction option. Therefore, it is exclusively up to the customer to decide whether to have the new limit released in the functionality or to deactivate the function.

The new service allows payments to be made by approximation only, without the need to use the card. This functionality applies to credit and debit modes.

Activation of the new functionality takes place immediately, right after the first purchase with the card, when it is inserted into the machine. After release, the customer can use the function whenever they want.

Purchases made by contacting customers are encrypted in order to ensure the security of the transaction, since the use of a password becomes mandatory for payments over R$200.

The customer who does not want to use the new functionality when making their purchases with contactlessapproximation, it will be necessary to follow the three steps:

Access the Nubank application and click on the arrow below your name; Choose the option “Configure card”; Turn off “Approach purchases”

Okay, following the three steps above, the contactless credit card function will be deactivated from the customer’s account.

Nubank will now have a function to schedule PIX

customers of Nubank can schedule transactions via PIX for keys used repeatedly. The new fintech functionality was released last Wednesday (29) and is available for Android and iOS users.

Initially, the Recurring Pix only have monthly frequency. Therefore, you will only be able to schedule one transaction for each recurring key per month. The news is being released gradually, so it may take a while to reach you.

According to the digital bank, the intention is for the feature to bring more practicality to customers. “The Recurring Pix is ​​another innovation that we have implemented in our digital account and in the PJ account to give them even more time to dedicate themselves to other activities, ensuring that their transfers will be made safely and within the timeframe they need ”, explained the lead manager of the Nubank Account, Arthur Valadao.

Another novelty announced by Nubank this week it was the Ticket Finder. The new tool will allow users to discover all bank slips issued in their CPF and/or CNPJ.

The intention, not unlike that of the other resource, is to provide agility to fintech customers. It is important to note that both services are available in the “Payment Assistant” area, available on the application’s home screen.