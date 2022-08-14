POCO F4 GT: the best cost-effective gaming phone? | Analysis / Review

The AMOLED screen is large, has a good brightness level, 120 Hz refresh rate for high fluidity and a touch sensor that responds at 480 Hz, which not only reduces latency but improves overall navigation. The sound part is formed by four speakers, which despite not impressing in volume, guarantee great sound quality.

The F4 GT has an exotic design for the lineup, but not as much as an Asus ROG. There is an RGB LED strip near the cameras that serves as an alert for calls and notifications. The flash has a lightning bolt shape, while there are arrow designs all over the back. What stands out the most are the triggers for games that are triggered by two sliders.

Looking for a good gaming phone, but not interested in exotic gamer-type devices? Xiaomi arrives betting on the Poco F4 GT, a model that brings a high-end processor and extras to enhance the gaming experience. Will it be a good buy? Let’s find out.

The Poco F4 GT is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and up to 12GB of RAM. The model we tested is the simplest at 8GB, but uses 3GB of internal memory to improve multitasking, or at least it should. In our speed test we saw that it lags behind others with similar hardware and ends up reloading some apps. At least it runs all games well and doesn’t heat up.

The 4,700 mAh battery is split into two cells to speed up charging without overheating. The autonomy is enough for a whole day, but not enough to excite those who make heavy use of the cell phone. The good news is that the F4 GT comes with a 120W charger in the box and recharges the battery in just 21 minutes.

The photographic set is formed by three cameras: the main one with a maximum resolution of 64 MP, the secondary one with 8 MP and an ultra-wide lens and the last one of the macro type with only 2 MP. It’s a fairly common set in mid-range phones and Xiaomi’s software doesn’t help much in capturing photos. In some scenarios we have limited HDR and suboptimal contrast. At least he doesn’t get ugly at night and doesn’t suffer much from noise. The camcorder records in 4K and handles blur well.

Is it worth buying the Poco F4 GT? If gaming is a priority for you, then yes. For those who are just looking for a cell phone with good performance, a battery that lasts a long time and that takes good photos, there are better options on the market. Check out the full analysis below: