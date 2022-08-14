Practical guide for you to discover everything about the sign of Leo







Check out this guide on the zodiac sign of Leo. Photo: Shutterstock / João Bidu

The sign of Leo is ruled by the Sun, and this perfectly represents their belief that they are the center of the universe! However, you will be happy to leave them in this place because they work hard to fill this position. This zodiac sign is charming, welcoming, funny, protective, and generally great company.

Leos love to lead, act, speak, be admired, and receive praise and respect from others. They are naturally strict and always assume a boss posture in any relationship. They are confident and sensual people, although they can be jealous, controlling and possessive.

To get an idea of ​​the classic traits of this personality, just look at some of the most famous Leos: Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Sandra Bullock.

Typical Leo personality traits

Dramatic

Leos are born with a talent for drama and extravagance. Every social interaction is seen by them as a scene from a movie in which they are the protagonists, commanding others and receiving a standing ovation for each act performed.

obstinate

If they’re going to do something, you can be sure they’re going to do their best at it. For them, there’s no reason they can’t get exactly what they want, when they want it. That’s great if you’re benefiting from it in some way, but not so great if you’re trying to impose rules/order/limits on them – good luck with that!

natural leader

It doesn’t even cross a Leo’s mind that someone else might be better at leading something than he, who was born ready, and his rigid personality often leads others to simply follow him. However, this can seem like arrogance on his part at times. Also, because he thinks he knows more than others, he loves to give unsolicited advice.

Popular

The Leo zodiac sign is very sociable and they are usually the main attraction of the group of friends, but their demands for praise, appreciation, gratitude – for that advice, even, that you never asked for – and admiration can be a little tiresome. So, you may need to get away from them a little from time to time to recharge your energies.

protector

Leo finds that his friends, family, co-workers, and relationships in general are always at his command, and therefore he feels responsible for others, especially those he perceives to be most vulnerable. He can’t stand bullies, as this goes against his essence, as he will always defend the wronged. This is one of his most admirable qualities!

What do Leos like?

Be the center of attention. Leos always feel good when they’re in the spotlight. Their natural self-confidence, good intuition, and desire for attention make them fantastic artists. After all, the stages and big screens of the world are full of famous Leos!

Glam. Looking good is a priority for them, especially when it comes to their hair. All of the Leo zodiac sign can spend a real fortune, in addition to investing a lot of time in this process of taking care of their “mane”.

lead the groups. It is likely that the Leo in your group of friends always knows where the best parties are located, where to find the most beautiful people and how to maintain order among all the members of the group. In fact, it even makes leadership skills look easy, but it’s not!

Social interaction. Leos are great at maintaining multiple friendships, meeting new people, and starting a good conversation.

receive praise. It’s practically a necessity for the Leo zodiac sign to receive praise, and he will always seek it!

Its most attractive features

Leos love to protect the most vulnerable and defend people. It makes them look proud, strong and kind at the same time – and that’s adorable! A Leo will naturally attract attention, praise and admiration to themselves. But mostly they are attractive because…

They look great and love to be pampered!

Your hair is always beautiful. Leos usually have a big “mane”!

The element of this sign is Fire, which makes them very loving people!

Who gets along better with the zodiac sign Leo?

They are great flirts and tend to have a long list of “contacts”. The more “difficult” a person is, the more obsessed they become (so play lots of games if you want to have a Leo chasing you)!

Fire signs love adventure, having fun, being spontaneous and taking risks, so other Leos, Aries and Sagittarius make great friends and passionate partners for them!